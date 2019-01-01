QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
There is no Press for this Ticker
Lai Sun Garment (International) Ltd is a real estate company. The company's principal activities include property development and investment in Hong Kong, Mainland China and overseas as well as investment in and operation of hotels and restaurants and investment holding. The company operates through nine segments namely, Property development and sales; Property investment; Hotel operation; Restaurant operation; Media and entertainment; Film and TV program segment; Cinema operation; Theme park operation and Others.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target