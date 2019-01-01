QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/34.8K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
1.54 - 1.85
Mkt Cap
3.2B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
Shares
2.4B
Outstanding
Legend Holdings Ltd is a diversified industrial group in China. Its major share of revenues is derived from its IT business and the rest from financial services, innovative consumption and services, agriculture and food, and advanced manufacturing and professional services) and financial investment business (mainly includes angel investments, venture capital investments, private equity investments and other investments). The IT segment comprises of activities related to manufacturing and marketing of technology products and services for customers and enterprises.

Legend Holdings Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Legend Holdings (LGNRF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Legend Holdings (OTCPK: LGNRF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Legend Holdings's (LGNRF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Legend Holdings.

Q

What is the target price for Legend Holdings (LGNRF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Legend Holdings

Q

Current Stock Price for Legend Holdings (LGNRF)?

A

The stock price for Legend Holdings (OTCPK: LGNRF) is $1.352847 last updated Mon Nov 02 2020 14:38:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Legend Holdings (LGNRF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Legend Holdings.

Q

When is Legend Holdings (OTCPK:LGNRF) reporting earnings?

A

Legend Holdings does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Legend Holdings (LGNRF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Legend Holdings.

Q

What sector and industry does Legend Holdings (LGNRF) operate in?

A

Legend Holdings is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.