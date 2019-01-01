ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Ligand Pharmaceuticals
(NASDAQ:LGND)
88.42
-2.13[-2.35%]
Last update: 3:27PM
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low87.5 - 90.55
52 Week High/Low77.8 - 169.98
Open / Close89.82 / -
Float / Outstanding11.5M / 16.9M
Vol / Avg.83K / 155.7K
Mkt Cap1.5B
P/E67.07
50d Avg. Price98.94
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS-0.91
Total Float11.5M

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND), Dividends

Ligand Pharmaceuticals issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Ligand Pharmaceuticals generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

0

Last Dividend

Apr 5, 2007
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Ligand Pharmaceuticals (LGND) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Ligand Pharmaceuticals. The last dividend paid out to investors was $2.50 on April 19, 2007.

Q
What date did I need to own Ligand Pharmaceuticals (LGND) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Ligand Pharmaceuticals (LGND). The last dividend payout was on April 19, 2007 and was $2.50

Q
How much per share is the next Ligand Pharmaceuticals (LGND) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Ligand Pharmaceuticals (LGND). The last dividend paid out to investors was $2.50 on April 19, 2007

Q
What is the dividend yield for Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND)?
A

Ligand Pharmaceuticals has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for Ligand Pharmaceuticals (LGND) was $2.50 and was paid out next on April 19, 2007.

Browse dividends on all stocks.