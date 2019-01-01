Logan Clay Products (OTC:LGNC), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Logan Clay Products
No Data
Logan Clay Products Questions & Answers
What is the target price for Logan Clay Products (LGNC)?
There is no price target for Logan Clay Products
What is the most recent analyst rating for Logan Clay Products (LGNC)?
There is no analyst for Logan Clay Products
When is the next analyst rating going to be posted or updated for Logan Clay Products (LGNC)?
There is no next analyst rating for Logan Clay Products
Is the Analyst Rating Logan Clay Products (LGNC) correct?
There is no next analyst rating for Logan Clay Products
Browse analyst ratings and price targets on all stocks.