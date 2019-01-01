QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/-
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.05 - 0.11
Mkt Cap
2.9M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-0.03
Shares
56.7M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Canadian Nexus Team Ventures Corp formerly Brand X Lifestyle Corp is an investment company focused on creating shareholder value by acquiring and investing in early?stage to mid?level emerging growth companies.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Canadian Nexus Team Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Canadian Nexus Team (LGMFF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Canadian Nexus Team (OTCPK: LGMFF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Canadian Nexus Team's (LGMFF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Canadian Nexus Team.

Q

What is the target price for Canadian Nexus Team (LGMFF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Canadian Nexus Team

Q

Current Stock Price for Canadian Nexus Team (LGMFF)?

A

The stock price for Canadian Nexus Team (OTCPK: LGMFF) is $0.0506 last updated Thu Nov 11 2021 15:54:17 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Canadian Nexus Team (LGMFF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Canadian Nexus Team.

Q

When is Canadian Nexus Team (OTCPK:LGMFF) reporting earnings?

A

Canadian Nexus Team does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Canadian Nexus Team (LGMFF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Canadian Nexus Team.

Q

What sector and industry does Canadian Nexus Team (LGMFF) operate in?

A

Canadian Nexus Team is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.