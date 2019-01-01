The Only Monthly Membership With a Positive ROI!
España
India
Italia
대한민국
日本
My Account
My Account
Notifications
Overview
+ New Watchlist
Benzinga Research
Benzinga Pro
Log In
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
The Only Monthly Membership With a Positive ROI!
Get Benzinga Pro
Data & APIs
Events
Marketfy
Premarket
Boost
Advertise
Contribute
España
India
Italia
대한민국
日本
Login
Register
Our Services
News
Earnings
Guidance
Dividends
M&A
Buybacks
Legal
Interviews
Management
Offerings
IPOs
Insider Trades
Biotech/FDA
Politics
Government
Healthcare
Markets
Pre-Market
After Hours
Movers
ETFs
Forex
Cannabis
Commodities
Binary Options
Bonds
Futures
CME Group
Global Economics
Mining
Previews
Small-Cap
Real Estate
Cryptocurrency
Penny Stocks
Digital Securities
Volatility
Options
Ratings
Analyst Color
Downgrades
Upgrades
Initiations
Price Target
Ideas
Trade Ideas
Long Ideas
Short Ideas
Technicals
From The Press
Jim Cramer
Rumors
Whisper Index
Stock of the Day
Best Stocks & ETFs
Best Penny Stocks
Best S&P 500 ETFs
Best Swing Trade Stocks
Best Blue Chip Stocks
Best High-Volume Penny Stocks
Best Small Cap ETFs
Best Stocks to Day Trade
Best REITs
Money
Investing
Cryptocurrency
Mortgage
Insurance
Yield
Personal Finance
Forex
Startup Investing
Real Estate Investing
Prop Trading
Credit Cards
Crypto
Cannabis
Cannabis Conference
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
Jobs
Options
Ratings
Analyst Color
Downgrades
Upgrades
Initiations
Price Target
Ideas
Trade Ideas
Long Ideas
Short Ideas
Technicals
From The Press
Jim Cramer
Rumors
Whisper Index
Stock of the Day
Best Stocks & ETFs
Best Penny Stocks
Best S&P 500 ETFs
Best Swing Trade Stocks
Best Blue Chip Stocks
Best High-Volume Penny Stocks
Best Small Cap ETFs
Best Stocks to Day Trade
Best REITs
Money
Investing
Cryptocurrency
Mortgage
Insurance
Yield
Personal Finance
Forex
Startup Investing
Real Estate Investing
Prop Trading
Credit Cards
Crypto
Cannabis
Cannabis Conference
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
Jobs
Research
My Stocks
Tools
Free Benzinga Pro Trial
Calendars
Analyst Ratings Calendar
Conference Call Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Earnings Calendar
Economic Calendar
FDA Calendar
Guidance Calendar
IPO Calendar
M&A Calendar
SPAC Calendar
Stock Split Calendar
Trade Ideas
Free Stock Reports
Insider Trades
Trade Idea Feed
Analyst Ratings
Unusual Options Activity
Heatmaps
Free Newsletter
Government Trades
Short Interest
Most Shorted
Largest Increase
Largest Decrease
Calculators
Margin Calculator
Forex Profit Calculator
100x Options Profit Calculator
Recent
Markets
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
oops!
The page you were looking for could not be found...
Symbol Similar to:
LGLW
LGL
LGL Group
$5.30
-7.67%
LGL/WS
LGL Group, Inc. (The) Warrants
$0.19
7.92%
LGLBF
$186.49
0.00%
LGLOF
Green Block Mining
$0.00
0.00%
LGLV
SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF
$159.89
0.30%
Top Gaining Stocks
ELWS
Earlyworks Co
$4.33
177.56%
CXAI
CXApp
$3.20
117.68%
VEV
Vicinity Motor
$0.19
88.93%
LWAY
Lifeway Foods
$16.58
47.90%
ESOA
Energy Servs of America
$9.45
41.25%
Session: Aug 12, 2024 4:00PM EDT - Aug 13, 2024 1:59PM EDT
Popular News
Tech Stocks Soar, Treasury Yields Fall On Cool Inflation Data; Starbucks Rockets, Chipotle Plummets: What's Driving Markets Tuesday?
Equities
Starbucks Analysts Mixed On New CEO Brian Niccol, Who Led CMG Stock 650% Higher In 6 Years: 'Starbucks Is No Chipotle'
Analyst Color
Fed 'Truly Has A Green Light' To Cut Rates By 0.5% After July Producer Price Report, Says Economist
Analyst Color
Chilecito: A Valley In The Andes That Defeated Mega-Mining And Embraced Sustainable Cannabis
Biotech
Wall Street Set To Rally On Mild Producer Inflation Data As Traders Boost Bets On Bigger Fed Rate Cut: 5 ETFs To Watch Tuesday
Equities
Home Depot Q2 Earnings: Customer Transactions Decline, Cites Weaker Home Improvement Spending But Raises Annual Revenue Outlook
Earnings
Starbucks Appoints Chipotle Mexican Grill Veteran As New CEO, Stock Soars
Equities
Producer Prices Slow More Than Expected In July, Bolster Fed Rate Cut Wagers
Macro Economic Events
Tesla's Elon Musk Warns Against Vilifying Oil And Gas Industry In Trump Interview, Cautions Against Rushing With Sustainable Energy Transition: 'It's Not Like The House Is On Fire Immediately'
Equities
Nasdaq, S&P 500 Futures Waver As Home Depot Sags And PPI Report Awaited: Analyst Says 'Insufficient Technical Evidence' That Bottom Has Been Set
Earnings
Japan's Nikkei Soars As Asia Markets Gain, Europe Opens Mixed; Gold Hits All Time High Of $2,500 - Global Markets Today While US Slept
Asia
Trump And Musk Interview Covers Everything From Failed Assassination Attempt To Kamala Harris's No-Tax-On-Tips Policy (UPDATED)
News
Fed's Interest Rate Decision: Will Incoming July Inflation Data Tip The Scale?
Sector ETFs
Oil Prices Soar To $80 On Middle East Tensions, US Moves Military Assets To Region: 5 Defense Stocks On The Move
Equities
Meta, Universal Music Group Extend Licensing Deal To Include WhatsApp, Covering Artists Like Taylor Swift, Coldplay
Entertainment
Massive $650M Crypto Fraud Scheme Uncovered, SEC Files Charges (UPDATED)
Cryptocurrency
MarketWise Drops Over 25% After CEO Resigns: Sale Of His Porter & Co. To Company 'Like Trying To Share A Ham Sandwich With A Pit Bull'
M&A