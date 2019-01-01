ñol

LGI Homes
(NASDAQ:LGIH)
97.73
-1.06[-1.07%]
Last update: 3:16PM
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low95.93 - 98.19
52 Week High/Low86.72 - 185
Open / Close97.5 / -
Float / Outstanding16.9M / 23.7M
Vol / Avg.148.6K / 346.8K
Mkt Cap2.3B
P/E5.97
50d Avg. Price97.92
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS3.3
Total Float16.9M

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH), Key Statistics

LGI Homes (NASDAQ: LGIH) analysis, key statistics.

Valuation Measures
Enterprise Value
3.3B
Trailing P/E
5.97
Forward P/E
6.27
PE Ratio (TTM)
5.81
PEG Ratio (TTM)
- -
Price / Sales (ttm)
0.84
Price / Book (mrq)
1.64
Price / EBITDA
4.68
Enterprise Value / EBITDA (TTM)
6.33
Earnings Yield
16.75%
Price change 1 M
1.05
Stock Price History
Alpha
0.03
Beta
0.55
Balance Sheet
Book Value per share
60.12
Tangible Book value per share
59.61
Total Liabilities (Quarterly)
1.2B
Total Assets
2.6B
Total Liabilities
1.2B
Profitability
Net income Growth
-0.21
Gross Margin
29.01%
Net Margin
14.41%
EBIT Margin
18.23%
EBITDA Margin
18.29%
Operating Margin
17.53%