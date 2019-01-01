Long4Life Ltd invests in a portfolio of assets that incorporates retail, wholesale, manufacturing, service, merchandising, distribution, and e-commerce. Its business segment includes Sport and Recreation division is a key revenue driver which comprises Sports Retail, Outdoor Warehouse, and Performance Brands; Beverages division consists of operations of Chill and Inhle; Personal Care and Wellness comprising the beauty and grooming division and the healthcare business; and Corporate segment provides services to the trading divisions.