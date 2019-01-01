QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/-
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
- - -
Mkt Cap
-
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
Shares
636.3M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Long4Life Ltd invests in a portfolio of assets that incorporates retail, wholesale, manufacturing, service, merchandising, distribution, and e-commerce. Its business segment includes Sport and Recreation division is a key revenue driver which comprises Sports Retail, Outdoor Warehouse, and Performance Brands; Beverages division consists of operations of Chill and Inhle; Personal Care and Wellness comprising the beauty and grooming division and the healthcare business; and Corporate segment provides services to the trading divisions.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Long4Life Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Long4Life (LGGFF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Long4Life (OTCPK: LGGFF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Long4Life's (LGGFF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Long4Life.

Q

What is the target price for Long4Life (LGGFF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Long4Life

Q

Current Stock Price for Long4Life (LGGFF)?

A

The stock price for Long4Life (OTCPK: LGGFF) is $ last updated Thu Jan 01 1970 00:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Long4Life (LGGFF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Long4Life.

Q

When is Long4Life (OTCPK:LGGFF) reporting earnings?

A

Long4Life does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Long4Life (LGGFF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Long4Life.

Q

What sector and industry does Long4Life (LGGFF) operate in?

A

Long4Life is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.