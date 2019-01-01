LG Corp is a South Korea-based holding company that is principally engaged in electronics, chemicals, telecommunications, and services businesses. The company operates business through a number of affiliated companies, including LG Electronics, LG Display, LG Innotek, LG Siltron, and others in the electronics industry; LG Chem, LG Household and Health Care, LG Life Sciences, and others in the chemicals industry; and LG N-Sys, LG CNS, LG Sports, and others in the telecommunication and services industry. The company has a business presence in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Commonwealth of Independent States (Kazakhstan, Russia, Turkmenistan, Ukraine), Asia-Pacific, and Latin America.