QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/-
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
- - -
Mkt Cap
-
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
3502
Shares
160.3M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
LG Corp is a South Korea-based holding company that is principally engaged in electronics, chemicals, telecommunications, and services businesses. The company operates business through a number of affiliated companies, including LG Electronics, LG Display, LG Innotek, LG Siltron, and others in the electronics industry; LG Chem, LG Household and Health Care, LG Life Sciences, and others in the chemicals industry; and LG N-Sys, LG CNS, LG Sports, and others in the telecommunication and services industry. The company has a business presence in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Commonwealth of Independent States (Kazakhstan, Russia, Turkmenistan, Ukraine), Asia-Pacific, and Latin America.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

LG Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy LG (LGCOF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of LG (OTCEM: LGCOF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are LG's (LGCOF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for LG.

Q

What is the target price for LG (LGCOF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for LG

Q

Current Stock Price for LG (LGCOF)?

A

The stock price for LG (OTCEM: LGCOF) is $ last updated Thu Jan 01 1970 00:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does LG (LGCOF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for LG.

Q

When is LG (OTCEM:LGCOF) reporting earnings?

A

LG does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is LG (LGCOF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for LG.

Q

What sector and industry does LG (LGCOF) operate in?

A

LG is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.