LGA Holdings Inc is a colorado outdoor lifestyle products company. It manufactures, imports, and distributes trailers, campers, cargo and bicycle carriers, silent towing products, shelters, and accessories. The company markets its products under the GearCage AerFoil, Silent Hitch Pin, Tentris Shelters, LittleGiant Trailers, Vme Racks, BikeWing Carriers, GearWagon Trailers, Spec OPS, GearBag, and GearSpace Carriers brand names.