Benzinga - Jul 15, 2021, 2:29PM
Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp I is a blank check company. It is formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities.

Lazard Growth Acquisition Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Lazard Growth Acquisition (LGAC) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Lazard Growth Acquisition (NASDAQ: LGAC) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Lazard Growth Acquisition's (LGAC) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Lazard Growth Acquisition.

Q

What is the target price for Lazard Growth Acquisition (LGAC) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Lazard Growth Acquisition

Q

Current Stock Price for Lazard Growth Acquisition (LGAC)?

A

The stock price for Lazard Growth Acquisition (NASDAQ: LGAC) is $9.76 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Lazard Growth Acquisition (LGAC) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Lazard Growth Acquisition.

Q

When is Lazard Growth Acquisition (NASDAQ:LGAC) reporting earnings?

A

Lazard Growth Acquisition does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Lazard Growth Acquisition (LGAC) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Lazard Growth Acquisition.

Q

What sector and industry does Lazard Growth Acquisition (LGAC) operate in?

A

Lazard Growth Acquisition is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.