LEFROY EXPL LTD by LEFROY EXPL LTD. Stock (OTC:LFYEF) Dividends: History, Yield and Dates

Historical and Upcoming LEFROY EXPL LTD by LEFROY EXPL LTD. Dividends

The dividend schedule below includes dividend amounts, payment dates and ex-dividend dates for LEFROY EXPL LTD by LEFROY EXPL LTD.. LEFROY EXPL LTD by LEFROY EXPL LTD. issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash the company generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.