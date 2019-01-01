ñol

Littelfuse
(NASDAQ:LFUS)
270.63
-0.34[-0.13%]
Last update: 2:42PM
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low264.08 - 272.53
52 Week High/Low223.31 - 334.84
Open / Close268.58 / -
Float / Outstanding21.9M / 24.7M
Vol / Avg.45.5K / 100.8K
Mkt Cap6.7B
P/E19.69
50d Avg. Price247.67
Div / Yield2.12/0.78%
Payout Ratio15.04
EPS4.76
Total Float21.9M

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS), Key Statistics

Littelfuse (NASDAQ: LFUS) analysis, key statistics.

Valuation Measures
Enterprise Value
6.9B
Trailing P/E
19.69
Forward P/E
1.4
PE Ratio (TTM)
18.76
PEG Ratio (TTM)
0.12
Price / Sales (ttm)
3.02
Price / Book (mrq)
3.35
Price / EBITDA
12.92
Enterprise Value / EBITDA (TTM)
13.16
Earnings Yield
5.08%
Price change 1 M
1.18
Stock Price History
Alpha
0.01
Beta
1.06
Balance Sheet
Book Value per share
80.87
Tangible Book value per share
27.57
Total Liabilities (Quarterly)
1.2B
Total Assets
3.2B
Total Liabilities
- -
Profitability
Net income Growth
1.04
Gross Margin
41.49%
Net Margin
18.85%
EBIT Margin
22.21%
EBITDA Margin
26.75%
Operating Margin
24.19%