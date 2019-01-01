ñol

LI & FUNG by Li & Fung
(OTCEM:LFUGF)
0.185
00
Last update: 3:36PM
15 minutes delayed

LI & FUNG by Li & Fung (OTC:LFUGF), Dividends

LI & FUNG by Li & Fung issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash LI & FUNG by Li & Fung generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

No Data

LI & FUNG by Li & Fung Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next LI & FUNG by Li & Fung (LFUGF) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for LI & FUNG by Li & Fung.

Q
What date did I need to own LI & FUNG by Li & Fung (LFUGF) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for LI & FUNG by Li & Fung.

Q
How much per share is the next LI & FUNG by Li & Fung (LFUGF) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for LI & FUNG by Li & Fung.

Q
What is the dividend yield for LI & FUNG by Li & Fung (OTCEM:LFUGF)?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for LI & FUNG by Li & Fung.

