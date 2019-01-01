QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/-
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.65 - 0.65
Mkt Cap
3B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
0
Shares
4.6B
Outstanding
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Health Care Equipment & Supplies
LifeTech Scientific Corp develops and manufactures minimally invasive medical devices for cardiovascular and vascular diseases. The firm operates in three areas: Structural heart diseases business; Peripheral vascular diseases business and Cardiac pacing and electrophysiology business. It generates maximum revenue from the Peripheral vascular diseases business segment. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from China.

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

LifeTech Scientific Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy LifeTech Scientific (LFTSF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of LifeTech Scientific (OTCPK: LFTSF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are LifeTech Scientific's (LFTSF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for LifeTech Scientific.

Q

What is the target price for LifeTech Scientific (LFTSF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for LifeTech Scientific

Q

Current Stock Price for LifeTech Scientific (LFTSF)?

A

The stock price for LifeTech Scientific (OTCPK: LFTSF) is $0.65 last updated Tue Jul 27 2021 13:30:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does LifeTech Scientific (LFTSF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for LifeTech Scientific.

Q

When is LifeTech Scientific (OTCPK:LFTSF) reporting earnings?

A

LifeTech Scientific does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is LifeTech Scientific (LFTSF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for LifeTech Scientific.

Q

What sector and industry does LifeTech Scientific (LFTSF) operate in?

A

LifeTech Scientific is in the Health Care sector and Health Care Equipment & Supplies industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.