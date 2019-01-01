QQQ
Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Multiline Retail
Lifestyle International Holdings Ltd is a Hong Kong-based retailer specialized in the operation of middle- to upper-end department stores in Hong Kong and mainland China. The target customer is an upper-middle-class consumer. The group's retailer brand names are Sogo and Jiuguang. The stores offer mid- to high-end clothing brands, cosmetics, appliances, and housewares. The product offering also includes international brands, which increases its popularity among tourists. The company owns its stores and is immune to rental price fluctuations.

Lifestyle International Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Lifestyle International (LFSYY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Lifestyle International (OTCPK: LFSYY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Lifestyle International's (LFSYY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Lifestyle International.

Q

What is the target price for Lifestyle International (LFSYY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Lifestyle International

Q

Current Stock Price for Lifestyle International (LFSYY)?

A

The stock price for Lifestyle International (OTCPK: LFSYY) is $14.185 last updated Thu Feb 17 2022 19:03:49 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Lifestyle International (LFSYY) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.94 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on October 5, 2018 to stockholders of record on September 5, 2018.

Q

When is Lifestyle International (OTCPK:LFSYY) reporting earnings?

A

Lifestyle International does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Lifestyle International (LFSYY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Lifestyle International.

Q

What sector and industry does Lifestyle International (LFSYY) operate in?

A

Lifestyle International is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Multiline Retail industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.