Lifestyle International Holdings Ltd is a Hong Kong-based retailer specialized in the operation of middle- to upper-end department stores in Hong Kong and mainland China. The target customer is an upper-middle-class consumer. The group's retailer brand names are Sogo and Jiuguang. The stores offer mid- to high-end clothing brands, cosmetics, appliances, and housewares. The product offering also includes international brands, which increases its popularity among tourists. The company owns its stores and is immune to rental price fluctuations.