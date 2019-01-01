|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Lifestyle International (OTCPK: LFSYY) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Lifestyle International.
There is no analysis for Lifestyle International
The stock price for Lifestyle International (OTCPK: LFSYY) is $14.185 last updated Thu Feb 17 2022 19:03:49 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.94 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on October 5, 2018 to stockholders of record on September 5, 2018.
Lifestyle International does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for Lifestyle International.
Lifestyle International is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Multiline Retail industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.