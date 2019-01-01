|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of LifePoint (OTCEM: LFPI) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for LifePoint.
There is no analysis for LifePoint
The stock price for LifePoint (OTCEM: LFPI) is $0.000001 last updated Mon Feb 07 2022 19:05:50 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for LifePoint.
LifePoint does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for LifePoint.
LifePoint is in the Health Care sector and Health Care Providers & Services industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.