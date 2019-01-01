Archaea Energy (NYSE:LFG), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
May 10
EPS
$-0.280
Quarterly Revenue
$56.9M
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$54.1M
Earnings History
Archaea Energy Questions & Answers
When is Archaea Energy (NYSE:LFG) reporting earnings?
Archaea Energy (LFG) is scheduled to report earnings on August 25, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 10, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Archaea Energy (NYSE:LFG)?
The Actual EPS was $-0.13, which missed the estimate of $0.00.
What were Archaea Energy’s (NYSE:LFG) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $12M, which beat the estimate of $0K.
