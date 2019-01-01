Archaea Energy (NYSE:LFG), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Archaea Energy
Archaea Energy Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Archaea Energy (NYSE: LFG) was reported by Stifel on March 8, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $37.00 expecting LFG to rise to within 12 months (a possible 83.49% upside). 3 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Archaea Energy (NYSE: LFG) was provided by Stifel, and Archaea Energy initiated their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Archaea Energy, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Archaea Energy was filed on March 8, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around March 8, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Archaea Energy (LFG) rating was a initiated with a price target of $0.00 to $37.00. The current price Archaea Energy (LFG) is trading at is $20.17, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.
