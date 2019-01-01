QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Materials.Industry: Metals & Mining
Lucky Friday Extension Mining Co is a mineral exploration company.

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Lucky Friday Extension Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Lucky Friday Extension (LFEX) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Lucky Friday Extension (OTCEM: LFEX) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Lucky Friday Extension's (LFEX) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Lucky Friday Extension.

Q

What is the target price for Lucky Friday Extension (LFEX) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Lucky Friday Extension

Q

Current Stock Price for Lucky Friday Extension (LFEX)?

A

The stock price for Lucky Friday Extension (OTCEM: LFEX) is $0.0001 last updated Wed Jan 12 2022 19:02:54 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Lucky Friday Extension (LFEX) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Lucky Friday Extension.

Q

When is Lucky Friday Extension (OTCEM:LFEX) reporting earnings?

A

Lucky Friday Extension does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Lucky Friday Extension (LFEX) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Lucky Friday Extension.

Q

What sector and industry does Lucky Friday Extension (LFEX) operate in?

A

Lucky Friday Extension is in the Materials sector and Metals & Mining industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.