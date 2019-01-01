ñol

China Life Insurance Co Stock (OTC:LFCHY), Quotes and News Summary

China Life Insurance Co Stock (OTC: LFCHY)

Sector: Financials.Industry: Insurance
With headquarters in Beijing and having around 20% share, China Life Insurance is the largest life insurance company in China. The firm offers group and individual life insurance through exclusive agents, bancassurance, and other marketing platforms. While the bulk of profits stem from life insurance policies, additional operations include short-term policies such as accident and health insurance. The company is currently undergoing a business transformation toward the sale of long-term protection products and away from short-term and single-premium products.
Read More

China Life Insurance Co Questions & Answers

Q
How do I buy China Life Insurance Co (LFCHY) stock?
A

You can purchase shares of China Life Insurance Co (OTCPK: LFCHY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q
Who are China Life Insurance Co's (LFCHY) competitors?
A

There are no as such competitors for China Life Insurance Co.

Q
What is the target price for China Life Insurance Co (LFCHY) stock?
A

There is no analysis for China Life Insurance Co

Q
Current Stock Price for China Life Insurance Co (LFCHY)?
A

The stock price for China Life Insurance Co (OTCPK: LFCHY) is $7.04 last updated September 2, 2022, 7:59 PM UTC.

Q
Does China Life Insurance Co (LFCHY) pay a dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for China Life Insurance Co.

Q
When is China Life Insurance Co (OTCPK:LFCHY) reporting earnings?
A

China Life Insurance Co does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q
Is China Life Insurance Co (LFCHY) going to split?
A

There is no upcoming split for China Life Insurance Co.

Q
What sector and industry does China Life Insurance Co (LFCHY) operate in?
A

China Life Insurance Co is in the Financials sector and Insurance industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.