Lifco AB owns niche subsidiaries in a variety of industries, with a focus on three business areas: dental, demolition and tools, and systems solutions. The dental business supplies consumables, equipment, and technical service to dentists, primarily located in northern and central Europe. The demolition and tools business manufactures and sells equipment for the construction and demolition industry, including demolition robots and crane attachments. The systems solutions business provides interiors for service vehicles, contract manufacturing, environmental technology, sawmill equipment, and construction materials. Lifco generates the vast majority of its revenue in Europe.