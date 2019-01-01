QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/-
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
- - -
Mkt Cap
36.1B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
1.09
Shares
454.2M
Outstanding
Lifco AB owns niche subsidiaries in a variety of industries, with a focus on three business areas: dental, demolition and tools, and systems solutions. The dental business supplies consumables, equipment, and technical service to dentists, primarily located in northern and central Europe. The demolition and tools business manufactures and sells equipment for the construction and demolition industry, including demolition robots and crane attachments. The systems solutions business provides interiors for service vehicles, contract manufacturing, environmental technology, sawmill equipment, and construction materials. Lifco generates the vast majority of its revenue in Europe.

Lifco Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Lifco (LFCAF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Lifco (OTC: LFCAF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Lifco's (LFCAF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Lifco.

Q

What is the target price for Lifco (LFCAF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Lifco

Q

Current Stock Price for Lifco (LFCAF)?

A

The stock price for Lifco (OTC: LFCAF) is $79.5209 last updated Tue Nov 10 2020 17:01:09 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Lifco (LFCAF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Lifco.

Q

When is Lifco (OTC:LFCAF) reporting earnings?

A

Lifco does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Lifco (LFCAF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Lifco.

Q

What sector and industry does Lifco (LFCAF) operate in?

A

Lifco is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTC.