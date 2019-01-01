ñol

China Life Insurance Co
(NYSE:LFC)
7.695
0.145[1.92%]
Last update: 2:09PM
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low7.64 - 7.71
52 Week High/Low6.93 - 10.73
Open / Close7.67 / -
Float / Outstanding- / 6B
Vol / Avg.248K / 836K
Mkt Cap45.8B
P/E5.62
50d Avg. Price7.47
Div / Yield0.49/6.53%
Payout Ratio35.44
EPS-
Total Float-

China Life Insurance Co (NYSE:LFC), Dividends

China Life Insurance Co issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash China Life Insurance Co generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

4.30%

Annual Dividend

$0.426

Last Dividend

Jul 7
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

China Life Insurance Co Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next China Life Insurance Co (LFC) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for China Life Insurance Co. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.43 on September 2, 2021.

Q
What date did I need to own China Life Insurance Co (LFC) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for China Life Insurance Co (LFC). The last dividend payout was on September 2, 2021 and was $0.43

Q
How much per share is the next China Life Insurance Co (LFC) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for China Life Insurance Co (LFC). The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.43 on September 2, 2021

Q
What is the dividend yield for China Life Insurance Co (NYSE:LFC)?
A

China Life Insurance Co has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for China Life Insurance Co (LFC) was $0.43 and was paid out next on September 2, 2021.

