LIFE & BANC SPLIT CORP A by Life & Banc Split Corp.
(OTCPK:LFBCF)
8.1829
00
Last update: 10:22AM
15 minutes delayed

LIFE & BANC SPLIT CORP A by Life & Banc Split Corp. (OTC:LFBCF), Dividends

LIFE & BANC SPLIT CORP A by Life & Banc Split Corp. issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash LIFE & BANC SPLIT CORP A by Life & Banc Split Corp. generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

12.8%

Annual Dividend

$0.9294

Last Dividend

Sep 28, 2018
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

LIFE & BANC SPLIT CORP A by Life & Banc Split Corp. Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next LIFE & BANC SPLIT CORP A by Life & Banc Split Corp. (LFBCF) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for LIFE & BANC SPLIT CORP A by Life & Banc Split Corp.. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.08 on October 15, 2018.

Q
What date did I need to own LIFE & BANC SPLIT CORP A by Life & Banc Split Corp. (LFBCF) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for LIFE & BANC SPLIT CORP A by Life & Banc Split Corp. (LFBCF). The last dividend payout was on October 15, 2018 and was $0.08

Q
How much per share is the next LIFE & BANC SPLIT CORP A by Life & Banc Split Corp. (LFBCF) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for LIFE & BANC SPLIT CORP A by Life & Banc Split Corp. (LFBCF). The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.08 on October 15, 2018

Q
What is the dividend yield for LIFE & BANC SPLIT CORP A by Life & Banc Split Corp. (OTCPK:LFBCF)?
A

LIFE & BANC SPLIT CORP A by Life & Banc Split Corp. has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for LIFE & BANC SPLIT CORP A by Life & Banc Split Corp. (LFBCF) was $0.08 and was paid out next on October 15, 2018.

