ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
LF Cap Acq
(NASDAQ:LFAC)
9.97
00
Last update: 10:11AM
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low9.97 - 9.97
52 Week High/Low9.86 - 10.02
Open / Close9.97 / -
Float / Outstanding6.8M / 14.3M
Vol / Avg.70K / 108.9K
Mkt Cap142.3M
P/E-
50d Avg. Price9.99
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS-0.05
Total Float-

LF Cap Acq (NASDAQ:LFAC), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

LF Cap Acq reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

EPS

Quarterly Revenue

Annual Revenue (as of Sep 30)

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of LF Cap Acq using advanced sorting and filters.

No Data

LF Cap Acq Questions & Answers

Q
When is LF Cap Acq (NASDAQ:LFAC) reporting earnings?
A

There are no earnings for LF Cap Acq

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for LF Cap Acq (NASDAQ:LFAC)?
A

There are no earnings for LF Cap Acq

Q
What were LF Cap Acq’s (NASDAQ:LFAC) revenues?
A

There are no earnings for LF Cap Acq

Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.