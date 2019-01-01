ñol

Lexston Life Sciences
(OTCQB:LEXTD)
0.0509
-0.0204[-28.61%]
At close: Jun 10
Day High/Low0.05 - 0.09
52 Week High/Low0.04 - 0.09
Open / Close0.09 / 0.05
Float / Outstanding- / 11.7M
Vol / Avg.4K / 9.4K
Mkt Cap597.5K
P/E-
50d Avg. Price0.06
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS-0.05
Total Float-

Lexston Life Sciences (OTC:LEXTD), Quotes and News Summary

Lexston Life Sciences (OTC: LEXTD)

There is no Press for this Ticker
Lexston Life Sciences Corp formerly known as Lexston Capital Corp is a biotechnology company providing cannabis testing and research services for the detection and screening of pathogens, analytical testing services for mid-stream cannabinoid potency and stability testing.
Read More

Lexston Life Sciences Questions & Answers

Q
How do I buy Lexston Life Sciences (LEXTD) stock?
A

You can purchase shares of Lexston Life Sciences (OTCQB: LEXTD) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q
Who are Lexston Life Sciences's (LEXTD) competitors?
A

There are no as such competitors for Lexston Life Sciences.

Q
What is the target price for Lexston Life Sciences (LEXTD) stock?
A

There is no analysis for Lexston Life Sciences

Q
Current Stock Price for Lexston Life Sciences (LEXTD)?
A

The stock price for Lexston Life Sciences (OTCQB: LEXTD) is $0.050865 last updated June 10, 2022, 3:29 PM UTC.

Q
Does Lexston Life Sciences (LEXTD) pay a dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Lexston Life Sciences.

Q
When is Lexston Life Sciences (OTCQB:LEXTD) reporting earnings?
A

Lexston Life Sciences does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q
Is Lexston Life Sciences (LEXTD) going to split?
A

There is no upcoming split for Lexston Life Sciences.

Q
What sector and industry does Lexston Life Sciences (LEXTD) operate in?
A

Lexston Life Sciences is in the Healthcare sector and Biotechnology industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.