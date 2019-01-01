QQQ
Sector: Financials.Industry: Banks
Level One Bancorp Inc primarily focuses on originating commercial and industrial loans, owner-occupied commercial real estate loans, non-owner occupied commercial real estate loans in primary market areas, which include Oakland County, the Detroit metropolitan area and the Grand Rapids metropolitan area. Further, it also offers commercial depository services, specialty deposit accounts and other solutions to serve the needs of institutional depositors, and offer mobile banking services, savings and checking accounts, money market accounts and other customary products and services to retail depositors. Geographically activities are carried out through Oakland County, Michigan.

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Level One Bancorp Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Level One Bancorp (LEVLP) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ: LEVLP) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Level One Bancorp's (LEVLP) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Level One Bancorp (LEVLP) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Level One Bancorp

Q

Current Stock Price for Level One Bancorp (LEVLP)?

A

The stock price for Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ: LEVLP) is $26.02 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:01 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Level One Bancorp (LEVLP) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Level One Bancorp.

Q

When is Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ:LEVLP) reporting earnings?

A

Level One Bancorp does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Level One Bancorp (LEVLP) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Level One Bancorp.

Q

What sector and industry does Level One Bancorp (LEVLP) operate in?

A

Level One Bancorp is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.