Leo Palace21 Corp has two core businesses: Construction, which builds apartment buildings, and Leasing, which rents and manages units in the apartments that the company builds. Upon completion, Leo Palace21 typically sells buildings to investors and then pays them a fixed rental amount for all the units in the building, whether occupied or not. LeoPalace21 then rents, manages, and maintains the units and keeps all rent from tenants as its own revenue. The company also has an Elderly Care business, which runs nursing facilities, and a Hotel & Resort business. The vast majority of LeoPalace21's revenue comes from the Leasing segment, and more than 90% of the company's revenue is generated in Japan.

Leo Palace21 Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Leo Palace21 (LEOPF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Leo Palace21 (OTCEM: LEOPF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Leo Palace21's (LEOPF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Leo Palace21.

Q

What is the target price for Leo Palace21 (LEOPF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Leo Palace21

Q

Current Stock Price for Leo Palace21 (LEOPF)?

A

The stock price for Leo Palace21 (OTCEM: LEOPF) is $ last updated Thu Jan 01 1970 00:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Leo Palace21 (LEOPF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Leo Palace21.

Q

When is Leo Palace21 (OTCEM:LEOPF) reporting earnings?

A

Leo Palace21 does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Leo Palace21 (LEOPF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Leo Palace21.

Q

What sector and industry does Leo Palace21 (LEOPF) operate in?

A

Leo Palace21 is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.