Leo Palace21 Corp has two core businesses: Construction, which builds apartment buildings, and Leasing, which rents and manages units in the apartments that the company builds. Upon completion, Leo Palace21 typically sells buildings to investors and then pays them a fixed rental amount for all the units in the building, whether occupied or not. LeoPalace21 then rents, manages, and maintains the units and keeps all rent from tenants as its own revenue. The company also has an Elderly Care business, which runs nursing facilities, and a Hotel & Resort business. The vast majority of LeoPalace21's revenue comes from the Leasing segment, and more than 90% of the company's revenue is generated in Japan.