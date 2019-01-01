ñol

Leone Asset Management
(OTCPK:LEON)
0.0101
00
Last update: 12:47PM
Leone Asset Management (OTC:LEON), Key Statistics

Leone Asset Management (OTC: LEON) analysis, key statistics.

Valuation Measures
Enterprise Value
11.3M
Trailing P/E
- -
Forward P/E
- -
PE Ratio (TTM)
- -
PEG Ratio (TTM)
- -
Price / Sales (ttm)
- -
Price / Book (mrq)
- -
Price / EBITDA
- -
Enterprise Value / EBITDA (TTM)
- -
Earnings Yield
- -
Price change 1 M
1
Stock Price History
Alpha
0.56
Beta
13.95
Balance Sheet
Book Value per share
- -
Tangible Book value per share
- -
Total Liabilities (Quarterly)
3M
Total Assets
771.9K
Total Liabilities
3M
Profitability
Net income Growth
- -
Gross Margin
84.05%
Net Margin
-16474.87%
EBIT Margin
-11062.64%
EBITDA Margin
-11041.32%
Operating Margin
-11073.19%