Presbia PLC operates as an ophthalmic device company. It develops and markets an optical lens implant for treating presbyopia, the age-related loss of the ability to focus on near objects. The company operates in one operating segment, the restoration of clear vision caused by presbyopia. It offers Microlens which is a disc-shaped lens that has a refractive zone in the periphery designed to improve near vision problems associated with presbyopia and a central zone that is designed to improve distance vision. It benefits individuals suffering from presbyopia but do not have any other visual disorders. Geographically all the business is functioned through the region of Ireland and it also has its business presence across Netherlands, Germany, Japan and Canada.