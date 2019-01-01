ñol

Lennar
(NYSE:LEN)
80.38
-0.79[-0.97%]
Last update: 1:51PM
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low79.26 - 80.72
52 Week High/Low70.56 - 117.54
Open / Close80.31 / -
Float / Outstanding225.2M / 295.5M
Vol / Avg.795.6K / 2.8M
Mkt Cap23.8B
P/E6.36
50d Avg. Price78.74
Div / Yield1.5/1.85%
Payout Ratio8.82
EPS1.7
Total Float225.2M

Lennar (NYSE:LEN), Key Statistics

Lennar (NYSE: LEN) analysis, key statistics.

Valuation Measures
Enterprise Value
27.7B
Trailing P/E
6.36
Forward P/E
4.75
PE Ratio (TTM)
6.05
PEG Ratio (TTM)
0.94
Price / Sales (ttm)
0.88
Price / Book (mrq)
1.16
Price / EBITDA
4.51
Enterprise Value / EBITDA (TTM)
5.09
Earnings Yield
15.72%
Price change 1 M
1.06
Stock Price History
Alpha
- -
Beta
1.13
Balance Sheet
Book Value per share
69.98
Tangible Book value per share
57.69
Total Liabilities (Quarterly)
11.8B
Total Assets
32.6B
Total Liabilities
11.8B
Profitability
Net income Growth
-0.5
Gross Margin
19.45%
Net Margin
8.03%
EBIT Margin
17.62%
EBITDA Margin
17.94%
Operating Margin
17.62%