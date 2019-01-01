Lekoil Ltd is functional in the upstream oil and gas industry in Nigeria. The company's business involves exploring potential oil and natural gas and processing of the acquired crude reserves. In collaboration with its subsidiaries including Lekoil Nigeria Limited, Lekoil Exploration and Production (Pty) Limited and Lekoil Management Corporation, the company operates in its assets, which are based in Nigeria such as the Otakikpo marginal field, Nigeria Dahomey Basin OPL310 and Nigeria Dahomey Basin OPL 325. The Otakikpo marginal field lies in a coastal swamp location in Oil Mining Lease (OML) 11. The OPL 310 license located in the Upper Cretaceous fairway, runs along the West African Transform Margin. Lekoil also has projects in Namibia, United States and Cayman.