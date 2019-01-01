QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/10.3K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0 - 0.06
Mkt Cap
5.4M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
Shares
536.5M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Energy.Industry: Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels
Lekoil Ltd is functional in the upstream oil and gas industry in Nigeria. The company's business involves exploring potential oil and natural gas and processing of the acquired crude reserves. In collaboration with its subsidiaries including Lekoil Nigeria Limited, Lekoil Exploration and Production (Pty) Limited and Lekoil Management Corporation, the company operates in its assets, which are based in Nigeria such as the Otakikpo marginal field, Nigeria Dahomey Basin OPL310 and Nigeria Dahomey Basin OPL 325. The Otakikpo marginal field lies in a coastal swamp location in Oil Mining Lease (OML) 11. The OPL 310 license located in the Upper Cretaceous fairway, runs along the West African Transform Margin. Lekoil also has projects in Namibia, United States and Cayman.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Lekoil Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Lekoil (LEKOF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Lekoil (OTCPK: LEKOF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Lekoil's (LEKOF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Lekoil.

Q

What is the target price for Lekoil (LEKOF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Lekoil

Q

Current Stock Price for Lekoil (LEKOF)?

A

The stock price for Lekoil (OTCPK: LEKOF) is $0.01 last updated Wed Feb 02 2022 16:23:29 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Lekoil (LEKOF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Lekoil.

Q

When is Lekoil (OTCPK:LEKOF) reporting earnings?

A

Lekoil does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Lekoil (LEKOF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Lekoil.

Q

What sector and industry does Lekoil (LEKOF) operate in?

A

Lekoil is in the Energy sector and Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.