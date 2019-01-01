ñol

Leju Hldgs
(NYSE:LEJU)
Leju Holdings Limited American Depositary Shares, each representing one Ordinary share recently split on Friday, May 20, 2022 with a ratio of 1:10
4.005
-0.025[-0.62%]
Last update: 1:34PM
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low3.87 - 4.16
52 Week High/Low0.28 - 5.63
Open / Close3.87 / -
Float / Outstanding- / 13.7M
Vol / Avg.9.6K / 319K
Mkt Cap54.8M
P/E-
50d Avg. Price0.99
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS0.4
Total Float-

Leju Hldgs (NYSE:LEJU), Key Statistics

Leju Hldgs (NYSE: LEJU) analysis, key statistics.

Valuation Measures
Enterprise Value
-170.6M
Trailing P/E
- -
Forward P/E
- -
PE Ratio (TTM)
- -
PEG Ratio (TTM)
- -
Price / Sales (ttm)
0.1
Price / Book (mrq)
0.36
Price / EBITDA
- -
Enterprise Value / EBITDA (TTM)
- -
Earnings Yield
-272.95%
Price change 1 M
0.85
Stock Price History
Alpha
-0.04
Beta
2.76
Balance Sheet
Book Value per share
11.05
Tangible Book value per share
9.35
Total Liabilities (Quarterly)
286.2M
Total Assets
437.2M
Total Liabilities
286.2M
Profitability
Net income Growth
- -
Gross Margin
- -
Net Margin
- -
EBIT Margin
- -
EBITDA Margin
- -
Operating Margin
- -