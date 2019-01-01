QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/41K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0 - 0.01
Mkt Cap
12.5K
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
0
Shares
62.6M
Outstanding
LegacyXChange Inc is a shell company.

LegacyXChange Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy LegacyXChange (LEGX) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of LegacyXChange (OTCEM: LEGX) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are LegacyXChange's (LEGX) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for LegacyXChange.

Q

What is the target price for LegacyXChange (LEGX) stock?

A

There is no analysis for LegacyXChange

Q

Current Stock Price for LegacyXChange (LEGX)?

A

The stock price for LegacyXChange (OTCEM: LEGX) is $0.0002 last updated Wed Feb 16 2022 20:34:15 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does LegacyXChange (LEGX) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for LegacyXChange.

Q

When is LegacyXChange (OTCEM:LEGX) reporting earnings?

A

LegacyXChange does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is LegacyXChange (LEGX) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for LegacyXChange.

Q

What sector and industry does LegacyXChange (LEGX) operate in?

A

LegacyXChange is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.