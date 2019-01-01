ñol

Legacy Housing
(NASDAQ:LEGH)
15.595
-0.505[-3.14%]
Last update: 1:28PM
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low15.44 - 16.01
52 Week High/Low15.28 - 28.84
Open / Close15.98 / -
Float / Outstanding8.7M / 24.2M
Vol / Avg.43.7K / 33.9K
Mkt Cap377.5M
P/E8.34
50d Avg. Price19.23
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS0.61
Total Float8.7M

Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH), Key Statistics

Legacy Housing (NASDAQ: LEGH) analysis, key statistics.

Valuation Measures
Enterprise Value
397.2M
Trailing P/E
8.34
Forward P/E
- -
PE Ratio (TTM)
8.34
PEG Ratio (TTM)
- -
Price / Sales (ttm)
2.02
Price / Book (mrq)
1.32
Price / EBITDA
6.56
Enterprise Value / EBITDA (TTM)
6.67
Earnings Yield
11.99%
Price change 1 M
0.92
Stock Price History
Alpha
- -
Beta
- -
Balance Sheet
Book Value per share
12.21
Tangible Book value per share
12.21
Total Liabilities (Quarterly)
53.3M
Total Assets
349M
Total Liabilities
53.3M
Profitability
Net income Growth
0.74
Gross Margin
40.87%
Net Margin
26.09%
EBIT Margin
32.43%
EBITDA Margin
33.15%
Operating Margin
31.19%