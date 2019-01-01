ñol

Leon's Furniture
(OTCPK:LEFUF)
13.28
00
Last update: 2:17PM
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low12.58 - 21.51
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 67.3M
Vol / Avg.- / 1.8K
Mkt Cap893.3M
P/E6.89
50d Avg. Price15.46
Div / Yield0.49/3.71%
Payout Ratio25.91
EPS0.37
Total Float-

Leon's Furniture (OTC:LEFUF), Dividends

Leon's Furniture issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Leon's Furniture generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

3.35%

Annual Dividend

$0.446

Last Dividend

Dec 7, 2018
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Leon's Furniture Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Leon's Furniture (LEFUF) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Leon's Furniture. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.11 on January 7, 2019.

Q
What date did I need to own Leon's Furniture (LEFUF) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Leon's Furniture (LEFUF). The last dividend payout was on January 7, 2019 and was $0.11

Q
How much per share is the next Leon's Furniture (LEFUF) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Leon's Furniture (LEFUF). The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.11 on January 7, 2019

Q
What is the dividend yield for Leon's Furniture (OTCPK:LEFUF)?
A

Leon's Furniture has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for Leon's Furniture (LEFUF) was $0.11 and was paid out next on January 7, 2019.

