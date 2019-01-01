QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
There is no Press for this Ticker
Lignol Energy Corp is engaged in the development of biorefining technologies for the production of advanced biofuels, biochemicals, and biomaterials from non-food cellulosic biomass feedstocks and waste biomass. The company also owns cellulosic ethanol technology with a pilot biorefinery in Burnaby, Canada.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Lignol Energy Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Lignol Energy (LECFF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Lignol Energy (OTCEM: LECFF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Lignol Energy's (LECFF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Lignol Energy.

Q

What is the target price for Lignol Energy (LECFF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Lignol Energy

Q

Current Stock Price for Lignol Energy (LECFF)?

A

The stock price for Lignol Energy (OTCEM: LECFF) is $0.0025 last updated Wed Aug 25 2021 17:46:42 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Lignol Energy (LECFF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Lignol Energy.

Q

When is Lignol Energy (OTCEM:LECFF) reporting earnings?

A

Lignol Energy does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Lignol Energy (LECFF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Lignol Energy.

Q

What sector and industry does Lignol Energy (LECFF) operate in?

A

Lignol Energy is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.