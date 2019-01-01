Ribbit LEAP (NYSE:LEAP), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Ribbit LEAP
Ribbit LEAP Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Ribbit LEAP (NYSE: LEAP) was reported by Barclays on December 16, 2013. The analyst firm set a price target for $17.00 expecting LEAP to rise to within 12 months (a possible 71.03% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Ribbit LEAP (NYSE: LEAP) was provided by Barclays, and Ribbit LEAP downgraded their equal-weight rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Ribbit LEAP, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Ribbit LEAP was filed on December 16, 2013 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around December 16, 2014.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Ribbit LEAP (LEAP) rating was a downgraded with a price target of $0.00 to $17.00. The current price Ribbit LEAP (LEAP) is trading at is $9.94, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.
