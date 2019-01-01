ñol

Lumos Diagnostics Hldgs
(OTCPK:LDXHF)
0.25
00
Last update: 10:00AM
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low0.25 - 0.88
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 150.8M
Vol / Avg.- / 10.5K
Mkt Cap37.7M
P/E-
50d Avg. Price0.25
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS-
Total Float-

Lumos Diagnostics Hldgs (OTC:LDXHF), Dividends

Lumos Diagnostics Hldgs issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Lumos Diagnostics Hldgs generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

No Data

Lumos Diagnostics Hldgs Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Lumos Diagnostics Hldgs (LDXHF) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Lumos Diagnostics Hldgs.

Q
What date did I need to own Lumos Diagnostics Hldgs (LDXHF) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Lumos Diagnostics Hldgs.

Q
How much per share is the next Lumos Diagnostics Hldgs (LDXHF) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Lumos Diagnostics Hldgs.

Q
What is the dividend yield for Lumos Diagnostics Hldgs (OTCPK:LDXHF)?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Lumos Diagnostics Hldgs.

