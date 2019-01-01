QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Landmark Bancorp Inc is the bank holding company for Landmark National Bank, which is dedicated to providing quality financial and banking services. The bank is principally engaged in the business of attracting deposits from the general public and using such deposits, together with borrowings and other funds, to originate one-to-four family residential real estate, construction and land, commercial real estate, commercial, agriculture, municipal and consumer loans. In addition, it also invests in certain investment and mortgage-related securities using deposits and other borrowings as funding sources. Its primary deposit gathering and lending markets are geographically diversified with locations in central, eastern, southeast, and southwest Kansas.

Landmark Bancorp Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Landmark Bancorp (LDKB) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Landmark Bancorp (OTC: LDKB) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Landmark Bancorp's (LDKB) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Landmark Bancorp.

Q

What is the target price for Landmark Bancorp (LDKB) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Landmark Bancorp

Q

Current Stock Price for Landmark Bancorp (LDKB)?

A

The stock price for Landmark Bancorp (OTC: LDKB) is $18.2 last updated Fri Jun 25 2021 19:59:49 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Landmark Bancorp (LDKB) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.08 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on November 8, 2018 to stockholders of record on October 31, 2018.

Q

When is Landmark Bancorp (OTC:LDKB) reporting earnings?

A

Landmark Bancorp does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Landmark Bancorp (LDKB) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Landmark Bancorp.

Q

What sector and industry does Landmark Bancorp (LDKB) operate in?

A

Landmark Bancorp is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTC.