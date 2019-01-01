QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/1.2K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.02 - 0.57
Mkt Cap
877.1K
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-0.04
Shares
2.8M
Outstanding
Lida Resources Inc is an exploration stage company focusing on mineral properties within the two geographic segments of Canada and Peru.

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Lida Resources Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Lida Resources (LDDAF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Lida Resources (OTCPK: LDDAF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Lida Resources's (LDDAF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Lida Resources.

Q

What is the target price for Lida Resources (LDDAF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Lida Resources

Q

Current Stock Price for Lida Resources (LDDAF)?

A

The stock price for Lida Resources (OTCPK: LDDAF) is $0.316728 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 18:24:52 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Lida Resources (LDDAF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Lida Resources.

Q

When is Lida Resources (OTCPK:LDDAF) reporting earnings?

A

Lida Resources does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Lida Resources (LDDAF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Lida Resources.

Q

What sector and industry does Lida Resources (LDDAF) operate in?

A

Lida Resources is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.