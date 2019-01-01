ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
iPath Bloomberg Lead Subindex Total Return SM Index ETN
(ARCA:LD)
46.3801
0.1149[0.25%]
Last update: 2:08PM
15 minutes delayed

iPath Bloomberg Lead Subindex Total Return SM Index ETN (ARCA:LD), Dividends

iPath Bloomberg Lead Subindex Total Return SM Index ETN issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash iPath Bloomberg Lead Subindex Total Return SM Index ETN generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

No Data

iPath Bloomberg Lead Subindex Total Return SM Index ETN Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next iPath Bloomberg Lead Subindex Total Return SM Index ETN (LD) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for iPath Bloomberg Lead Subindex Total Return SM Index ETN.

Q
What date did I need to own iPath Bloomberg Lead Subindex Total Return SM Index ETN (LD) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for iPath Bloomberg Lead Subindex Total Return SM Index ETN.

Q
How much per share is the next iPath Bloomberg Lead Subindex Total Return SM Index ETN (LD) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for iPath Bloomberg Lead Subindex Total Return SM Index ETN.

Q
What is the dividend yield for iPath Bloomberg Lead Subindex Total Return SM Index ETN (ARCA:LD)?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for iPath Bloomberg Lead Subindex Total Return SM Index ETN.

Browse dividends on all stocks.