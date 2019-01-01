QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/4.4K
Div / Yield
0.07/0.58%
52 Wk
10.35 - 14.56
Mkt Cap
1.2B
Payout Ratio
8.01
Open
-
P/E
16.37
Shares
104.5M
Outstanding
Lifestyle Communities Ltd is an Australia-based company engaged in developing and managing communities. The firm offers independent living residential land lease communities for senior citizens; as well as home designs, resort lifestyle homes with various sports and entertainment facilities.

Lifestyle Communities Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Lifestyle Communities (LCOMF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Lifestyle Communities (OTCPK: LCOMF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Lifestyle Communities's (LCOMF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Lifestyle Communities.

Q

What is the target price for Lifestyle Communities (LCOMF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Lifestyle Communities

Q

Current Stock Price for Lifestyle Communities (LCOMF)?

A

The stock price for Lifestyle Communities (OTCPK: LCOMF) is $11.81 last updated Thu Feb 03 2022 15:06:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Lifestyle Communities (LCOMF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Lifestyle Communities.

Q

When is Lifestyle Communities (OTCPK:LCOMF) reporting earnings?

A

Lifestyle Communities does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Lifestyle Communities (LCOMF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Lifestyle Communities.

Q

What sector and industry does Lifestyle Communities (LCOMF) operate in?

A

Lifestyle Communities is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.