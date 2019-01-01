ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
LCNB
(NASDAQ:LCNB)
15.8214
-0.2886[-1.79%]
Last update: 10:18AM
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low15.76 - 16.15
52 Week High/Low15.43 - 20.69
Open / Close16.15 / -
Float / Outstanding10.7M / 11.4M
Vol / Avg.3.9K / 29K
Mkt Cap180.4M
P/E9.88
50d Avg. Price16.91
Div / Yield0.8/4.97%
Payout Ratio47.85
EPS0.38
Total Float10.7M

LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB), Dividends

LCNB issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash LCNB generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

5.07%

Annual Dividend

$0.8

Last Dividend

Jun 1
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

LCNB Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next LCNB (LCNB) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for LCNB.

Q
What date did I need to own LCNB (LCNB) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

The next dividend payout for LCNB ($LCNB) will be on June 15, 2022. Investors need to be owners of LCNB (LCNB) shares by June 1, 2022

Q
How much per share is the next LCNB (LCNB) dividend?
A

The next dividend for LCNB (LCNB) will be on May 31, 2022 and will be $0.20

Q
What is the dividend yield for LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB)?
A

The most current yield for LCNB (LCNB) is 0.00% and is payable next on March 15, 2000

Browse dividends on all stocks.