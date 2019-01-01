LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB), Dividends

LCNB issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash LCNB generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data
There are no upcoming dividends for LCNB.
The next dividend payout for LCNB ($LCNB) will be on June 15, 2022. Investors need to be owners of LCNB (LCNB) shares by June 1, 2022
The next dividend for LCNB (LCNB) will be on May 31, 2022 and will be $0.20
The most current yield for LCNB (LCNB) is 0.00% and is payable next on March 15, 2000
Browse dividends on all stocks.