Golden Sky Minerals Corp is a junior exploration company. It is focused on the discovery of new precious metal and copper projects through systematic exploration in metal endowed terranes, located in tier one mining jurisdictions. Golden Sky's main focus is developing its portfolio of projects to the resource stage. The drill ready projects include Hotspot, Bullseye, and Luckystrike, all in the Yukon. In addition, the Rayfield Copper Gold Project in southern British Columbia adds to the company's building a substantial early stage project pipeline in Canada.

Golden Sky Minerals Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Golden Sky Minerals (LCKYF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Golden Sky Minerals (OTCPK: LCKYF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Golden Sky Minerals's (LCKYF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Golden Sky Minerals.

Q

What is the target price for Golden Sky Minerals (LCKYF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Golden Sky Minerals

Q

Current Stock Price for Golden Sky Minerals (LCKYF)?

A

The stock price for Golden Sky Minerals (OTCPK: LCKYF) is $0.28237 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 14:30:05 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Golden Sky Minerals (LCKYF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Golden Sky Minerals.

Q

When is Golden Sky Minerals (OTCPK:LCKYF) reporting earnings?

A

Golden Sky Minerals does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Golden Sky Minerals (LCKYF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Golden Sky Minerals.

Q

What sector and industry does Golden Sky Minerals (LCKYF) operate in?

A

Golden Sky Minerals is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.