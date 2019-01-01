Golden Sky Minerals Corp is a junior exploration company. It is focused on the discovery of new precious metal and copper projects through systematic exploration in metal endowed terranes, located in tier one mining jurisdictions. Golden Sky's main focus is developing its portfolio of projects to the resource stage. The drill ready projects include Hotspot, Bullseye, and Luckystrike, all in the Yukon. In addition, the Rayfield Copper Gold Project in southern British Columbia adds to the company's building a substantial early stage project pipeline in Canada.