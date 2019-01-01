Lannett (NYSE:LCI), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Lannett
Lannett Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Lannett (NYSE: LCI) was reported by Roth Capital on August 31, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for $6.00 expecting LCI to rise to within 12 months (a possible 806.89% upside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Lannett (NYSE: LCI) was provided by Roth Capital, and Lannett maintained their neutral rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Lannett, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Lannett was filed on August 31, 2021 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around August 31, 2022.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Lannett (LCI) rating was a maintained with a price target of $7.00 to $6.00. The current price Lannett (LCI) is trading at is $0.66, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
