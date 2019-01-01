QQQ
Leoch International Technology Ltd is a vertically integrated enterprise. It is engaged in the development, sale, and manufacture of lead-acid batteries, recycled lead products, and others. Its product portfolio under lead-acid batteries consists of reserve power batteries, SLI batteries, motive power batteries, and others. The lead-acid based reserve power batteries generate a vast majority of revenue for the company. Geographically, the company offers its services to China, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Americas, and Asia-Pacific, out of which China is the key revenue driver.

Leoch Intl Tech Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Leoch Intl Tech (LCHIF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Leoch Intl Tech (OTCPK: LCHIF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Leoch Intl Tech's (LCHIF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Leoch Intl Tech.

Q

What is the target price for Leoch Intl Tech (LCHIF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Leoch Intl Tech

Q

Current Stock Price for Leoch Intl Tech (LCHIF)?

A

The stock price for Leoch Intl Tech (OTCPK: LCHIF) is $0.04 last updated Mon Jan 04 2021 14:45:21 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Leoch Intl Tech (LCHIF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Leoch Intl Tech.

Q

When is Leoch Intl Tech (OTCPK:LCHIF) reporting earnings?

A

Leoch Intl Tech does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Leoch Intl Tech (LCHIF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Leoch Intl Tech.

Q

What sector and industry does Leoch Intl Tech (LCHIF) operate in?

A

Leoch Intl Tech is in the sector and industry.