Leoch International Technology Ltd is a vertically integrated enterprise. It is engaged in the development, sale, and manufacture of lead-acid batteries, recycled lead products, and others. Its product portfolio under lead-acid batteries consists of reserve power batteries, SLI batteries, motive power batteries, and others. The lead-acid based reserve power batteries generate a vast majority of revenue for the company. Geographically, the company offers its services to China, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Americas, and Asia-Pacific, out of which China is the key revenue driver.