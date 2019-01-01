ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
L'Occitane International
(OTCGM:LCCTY)
9.01
Last update: 1:48PM
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low- - -
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 293.3M
Vol / Avg.- / -
Mkt Cap2.6B
P/E-
50d Avg. Price-
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS-
Total Float-

L'Occitane International (OTC:LCCTY), Dividends

L'Occitane International issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash L'Occitane International generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

1.94%

Annual Dividend

$0.1752

Last Dividend

Oct 1, 2018
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

L'Occitane International Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next L'Occitane International (LCCTY) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for L'Occitane International. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.18 on November 5, 2018.

Q
What date did I need to own L'Occitane International (LCCTY) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for L'Occitane International (LCCTY). The last dividend payout was on November 5, 2018 and was $0.18

Q
How much per share is the next L'Occitane International (LCCTY) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for L'Occitane International (LCCTY). The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.18 on November 5, 2018

Q
What is the dividend yield for L'Occitane International (OTCGM:LCCTY)?
A

L'Occitane International has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for L'Occitane International (LCCTY) was $0.18 and was paid out next on November 5, 2018.

Browse dividends on all stocks.