Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/-
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
- - -
Mkt Cap
2.6B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
Shares
293.3M
Outstanding
Sector: Consumer Staples. Industry: Personal Products
L'Occitane International manufactures and sells beauty and well-being products with natural and organic ingredients. It currently has six brands: L'Occitane en Provence, Melvita, Erborian, L'Occitane au Brésil, LimeLife by Alcone, and Elemis. L'Occitane en Provence is the core brand and contributed 88% to group sales in the financial year ended March 2021. The company sells its products mainly through its own retail stores but also through distributors and other channels. It has a global presence; its top three markets are the United States, Japan, and China.

L'Occitane International Questions & Answers

How do I buy L'Occitane International (LCCTY) stock?

You can purchase shares of L'Occitane International (OTCGM: LCCTY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Who are L'Occitane International's (LCCTY) competitors?

There are no as such competitors for L'Occitane International.

What is the target price for L'Occitane International (LCCTY) stock?

There is no analysis for L'Occitane International

Current Stock Price for L'Occitane International (LCCTY)?

The stock price for L'Occitane International (OTCGM: LCCTY) is $9.01 last updated Thu May 17 2018 17:48:14 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Does L'Occitane International (LCCTY) pay a dividend?

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.18 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on November 5, 2018 to stockholders of record on September 28, 2018.

When is L'Occitane International (OTCGM:LCCTY) reporting earnings?

L'Occitane International does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Is L'Occitane International (LCCTY) going to split?

There is no upcoming split for L'Occitane International.

What sector and industry does L'Occitane International (LCCTY) operate in?

L'Occitane International is in the Consumer Staples sector and Personal Products industry. They are listed on the OTCGM.