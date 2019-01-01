QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Pharmaceuticals
Lescarden Inc is a biotechnology company. It is engaged in the research, testing, and development of medications for the control and cure of various diseases and the licensing of its technologies for commercialization by other companies. Its lead product is Catrix Wound Dressing for the management of chronic lesions and burns, as well as for non-healing wounds, including decubitus ulcers, venous stasis ulcers, and diabetic ulcers. In addition, the group is also involved in the line of Catrix-based skin care products targeting the plastic surgery, dermatology and medical spa markets. Geographically, the business presence of the firm is seen in the regions of United States, Europe, and South Korea.

Lescarden Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Lescarden (LCAR) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Lescarden (OTCEM: LCAR) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Lescarden's (LCAR) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Lescarden.

Q

What is the target price for Lescarden (LCAR) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Lescarden

Q

Current Stock Price for Lescarden (LCAR)?

A

The stock price for Lescarden (OTCEM: LCAR) is $0.0001 last updated Mon Oct 18 2021 17:47:33 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Lescarden (LCAR) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Lescarden.

Q

When is Lescarden (OTCEM:LCAR) reporting earnings?

A

Lescarden does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Lescarden (LCAR) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Lescarden.

Q

What sector and industry does Lescarden (LCAR) operate in?

A

Lescarden is in the Health Care sector and Pharmaceuticals industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.