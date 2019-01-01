Lescarden Inc is a biotechnology company. It is engaged in the research, testing, and development of medications for the control and cure of various diseases and the licensing of its technologies for commercialization by other companies. Its lead product is Catrix Wound Dressing for the management of chronic lesions and burns, as well as for non-healing wounds, including decubitus ulcers, venous stasis ulcers, and diabetic ulcers. In addition, the group is also involved in the line of Catrix-based skin care products targeting the plastic surgery, dermatology and medical spa markets. Geographically, the business presence of the firm is seen in the regions of United States, Europe, and South Korea.